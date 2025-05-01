Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.23 Billion Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,879,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 5.4% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 6.98% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $2,231,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,308,000. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $304,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 932,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,362,000 after purchasing an additional 51,460 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.67. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.