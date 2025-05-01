Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Stock Price

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.95 to $13.25 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TWO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE:TWO opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of ($20.33) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of ($28.53) million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 66.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Insider Transactions at Two Harbors Investment

In related news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $33,190.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,566.88. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 346.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 133,869 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 893,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 149,870 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,607 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,350,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,158,000 after purchasing an additional 69,725 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.