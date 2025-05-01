Brokerages Set Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) PT at $129.43

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LNTH

Insider Activity at Lantheus

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $5,010,645.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,551,645.65. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,005,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,445,207.20. This represents a 8.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,046. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,198,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $554,583,000 after buying an additional 2,610,118 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,316,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,000 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lantheus by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,025,000 after purchasing an additional 435,445 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in Lantheus by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,366,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,280,000 after purchasing an additional 123,282 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,510,000 after purchasing an additional 30,891 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $104.34 on Thursday. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $65.89 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.78 and a 200 day moving average of $95.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.20.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $391.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.61 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

(Get Free Report

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.