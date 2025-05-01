22,311 Shares in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.07% of PriceSmart as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSMT. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 670.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 231,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after acquiring an additional 201,841 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,934,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

PriceSmart Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $101.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.87. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $102.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $161,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,545. The trade was a 9.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $90,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,483.15. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,796 shares of company stock valued at $270,866. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.