The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 141.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

SSP stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark increased their price target on E.W. Scripps from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on E.W. Scripps

About E.W. Scripps

(Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.