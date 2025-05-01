Aquatic Capital Management LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 972.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $131,415.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,472.88. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $4,444,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,463,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,233,178.69. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.71.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $169.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 0.75. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.72 and a 12-month high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 116.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

