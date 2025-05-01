134,194 Shares in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Purchased by Aquatic Capital Management LLC

Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 134,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 764,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 129,202 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $1,132,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in B&G Foods by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 98,824 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 108,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 61,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BGS opened at $6.89 on Thursday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.26 million, a PE ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.74.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $551.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently -23.90%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

