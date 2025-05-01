Boothbay Fund Management LLC Lowers Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563,193 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in RealReal in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in RealReal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 113,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $786,027.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,919,673.10. This trade represents a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gopal Ajay Madan sold 102,386 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $706,463.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,327,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,666.20. The trade was a 7.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,283 shares of company stock worth $1,782,153 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $655.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.90.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on RealReal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

