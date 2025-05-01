ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

ANGLE Stock Performance

ANGLE stock opened at C$0.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.33. ANGLE has a one year low of C$0.74 and a one year high of C$3.35.

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

