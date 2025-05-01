Nebula Research & Development LLC Has $368,000 Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Nebula Research & Development LLC lowered its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 809.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 378.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

National HealthCare Price Performance

Shares of NHC stock opened at $94.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.06. National HealthCare Co. has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

(Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.