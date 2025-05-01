iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 260,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 66,502 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,990,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,751,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,270,000 after buying an additional 2,882,989 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period.

Get iShares Flexible Income Active ETF alerts:

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Price Performance

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF stock opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.35. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.84 and a 1 year high of $53.57.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.