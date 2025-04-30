Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Bought by Wick Capital Partners LLC

Wick Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 413.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wick Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $251.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $218.75 and a 1 year high of $279.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.36.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.7943 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

