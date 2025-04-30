17,294 Shares in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Bought by Navigoe LLC

Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Navigoe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,481,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,599,000 after buying an additional 7,002,364 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,922,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,459 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,477,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 607,188 shares in the last quarter. United Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,278,000. Finally, Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,336,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,870,000 after purchasing an additional 288,205 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIHP opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.91. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

