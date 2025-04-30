Talon Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 8,350 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Talon Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 606.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALB. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Albemarle from $122.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Albemarle from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $109.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.05.

Albemarle stock opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.00. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $137.50. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is -14.46%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

