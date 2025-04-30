Bison Wealth LLC Acquires 201,124 Shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB)

Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,124 shares during the quarter. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Bison Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bison Wealth LLC owned approximately 20.87% of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF worth $9,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 480,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the period.

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.37. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $21.82.

The Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (OVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to U.S. Investment-grade bonds combined with a U.S OVB was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

