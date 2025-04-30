Unisphere Establishment Acquires New Shares in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Unisphere Establishment acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,649,000. Unisphere Establishment owned 0.07% of Birkenstock as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,786,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Birkenstock by 260.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,100,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,365,000 after acquiring an additional 795,382 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,153,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 9,658.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 470,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,641,000 after purchasing an additional 465,364 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 581.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,755,000 after purchasing an additional 463,191 shares during the period. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Birkenstock stock opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.39.

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $385.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.80 million. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIRK. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

