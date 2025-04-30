Unisphere Establishment Acquires New Shares in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Unisphere Establishment acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,649,000. Unisphere Establishment owned 0.07% of Birkenstock as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,786,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Birkenstock by 260.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,100,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,365,000 after acquiring an additional 795,382 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,153,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 9,658.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 470,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,641,000 after purchasing an additional 465,364 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 581.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,755,000 after purchasing an additional 463,191 shares during the period. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Birkenstock Price Performance
Shares of Birkenstock stock opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIRK. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.
About Birkenstock
Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.
