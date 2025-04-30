Wise Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Wise Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000. Fidelity High Dividend ETF comprises 5.8% of Wise Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wise Wealth Partners owned 0.08% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDVV. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.25.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

