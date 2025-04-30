863 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Wise Wealth Partners

Wise Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $430.99 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 845.10, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.76.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.39, for a total transaction of $2,577,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 805,592 shares in the company, valued at $332,218,084.88. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,875 shares of company stock valued at $50,491,736 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

