Parvin Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury General by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,670,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,983,000 after acquiring an additional 165,629 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury General by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,276,000 after acquiring an additional 148,301 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercury General by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 216,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 101,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mercury General by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 93,283 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Mercury General by 274.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 117,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 86,064 shares during the period. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Mercury General Price Performance

Shares of MCY opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $80.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.28 and its 200-day moving average is $60.84.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.84. Mercury General had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

