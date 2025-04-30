B. Riley Has Pessimistic Outlook of Gentex Q2 Earnings

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Gentex in a report issued on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Gentex from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Baird R W cut Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Gentex Stock Performance

Gentex stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. Gentex has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.77.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 208.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Gentex by 103.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

