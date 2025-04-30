Unisphere Establishment Boosts Stake in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS)

Unisphere Establishment boosted its stake in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. Unisphere Establishment owned approximately 0.11% of Onestream worth $7,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OS. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Onestream by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 24,120 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Onestream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Onestream by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onestream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,037,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onestream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Onestream from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Onestream from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Onestream in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens started coverage on Onestream in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Onestream from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onestream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

In other news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Kinzer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $811,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OS opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.75. Onestream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $35.39.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

