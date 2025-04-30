Unisphere Establishment Sells 257,500 Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Unisphere Establishment reduced its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 322,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,500 shares during the quarter. Unisphere Establishment’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,102,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,325,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,686,000 after acquiring an additional 268,132 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,378,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 41,991 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,698,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,959,000 after acquiring an additional 328,977 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,958,000.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightSpring Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.42 and a beta of 2.02.

About BrightSpring Health Services

(Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.