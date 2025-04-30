Two Sigma Securities LLC Sells 113,115 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Two Sigma Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,115 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 438.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Under Armour by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.49. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.40 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

About Under Armour

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

