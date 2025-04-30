Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $227,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,509.84. This trade represents a 24.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,596.16. The trade was a 15.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average of $34.46. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 4.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MGM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.