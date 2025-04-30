RBO & Co. LLC Sells 314 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

RBO & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 3.7% of RBO & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $22,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092,558 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,214,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 372.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,453,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,303,000 after buying an additional 4,298,530 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,926,000 after buying an additional 4,216,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185,258 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $749,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,354.12. This trade represents a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $562,739.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,610.88. This represents a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,585 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $170.28 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.42 and a 12 month high of $171.63. The company has a market cap of $265.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.39.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.