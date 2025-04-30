Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,449,000 after acquiring an additional 462,450 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,642,000 after buying an additional 18,715,837 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 74,400.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,365,000 after acquiring an additional 17,312,325 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,592,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,579,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,564,000 after purchasing an additional 246,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $75.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Roblox

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 138,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $9,923,309.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,260,537.62. This trade represents a 51.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 26,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $1,724,594.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 417,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,502,189.26. The trade was a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 902,954 shares of company stock valued at $55,354,971. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.