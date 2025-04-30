Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Targa Resources Q1 Earnings

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Targa Resources in a report issued on Monday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.29 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46). Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRGP. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.29.

NYSE TRGP opened at $178.08 on Wednesday. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $110.09 and a 52 week high of $218.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 5.2% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,161,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1,173.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $441,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 8.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,199,000 after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total value of $6,905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,206,024.70. This trade represents a 29.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total value of $429,809.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,957.74. This represents a 43.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,288 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.69%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

