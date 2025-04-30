MGO One Seven LLC Has $299,000 Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,624,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,276.25.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,950.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $1,131.03 and a twelve month high of $2,402.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,840.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,978.31.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The business had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,761.13, for a total transaction of $5,205,900.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,210,495.94. The trade was a 6.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,058 shares of company stock worth $23,119,030. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

