Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). In a filing disclosed on April 28th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in DexCom stock on April 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 4/8/2025.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.70. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.52 and a 12-month high of $132.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in DexCom by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 5,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 36,742 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Baird R W raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXCM

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $516,810.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,482 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,636.06. This trade represents a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $914,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,268.76. This represents a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,926 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,384 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.