Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 183.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 57,758 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Baird R W upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.41.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The firm has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.23%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

