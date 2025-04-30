Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). In a filing disclosed on April 28th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Boeing stock on April 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) on 4/8/2025.

NYSE:BA opened at $182.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.16. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $196.95.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday. Melius Research set a $204.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.90.

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Boeing by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Boeing by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 6.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $101,296,000 after acquiring an additional 38,332 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 243.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Boeing by 473.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $268,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

