Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC). In a filing disclosed on April 28th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Kraft Heinz stock on April 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) on 4/8/2025.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 41,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,482,000 after purchasing an additional 204,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

