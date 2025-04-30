Dark Forest Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.91.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,936.07. This trade represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

ROP opened at $556.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $567.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.65. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $595.17. The firm has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.