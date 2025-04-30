PDT Partners LLC Grows Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,959 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of SunCoke Energy worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,993,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,825,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,082,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,985,000 after purchasing an additional 306,356 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,164,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,216,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,717,000 after purchasing an additional 196,939 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $11,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $830.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

