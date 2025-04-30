Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,024 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.7% of Utah Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Netflix were worth $63,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Netflix by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $760,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,958 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Haven Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Netflix by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Netflix by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 143,757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $128,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total value of $473,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,933.10. This trade represents a 98.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,495 shares of company stock worth $268,176,922 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,125.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $479.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $959.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $910.31. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $544.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1,127.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,210.00 to $1,222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,072.12.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

