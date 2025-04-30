Oxford Square Capital Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.

Oxford Square Capital Price Performance

OXSQ opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.71. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $3.29.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

