Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Sells 677 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda reduced its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 152,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,951,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,288,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Dillard’s Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DDS opened at $344.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.66. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.24 and a 1 year high of $510.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.61.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.84 by $3.64. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.71%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.