Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Acquires Shares of 1,889 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $119.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.55. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $101.05 and a one year high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

