Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR) Shares Acquired by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $705,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 209,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 20,172 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:QFLR opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.49. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Announces Dividend

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

