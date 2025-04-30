WealthCollab LLC Purchases 1,021 Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

WealthCollab LLC raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 6,856.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Global Ship Lease Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GSL stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $759.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $182.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.71 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 46.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.50%.

Global Ship Lease Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

