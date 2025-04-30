Triumph Capital Management Buys 3,468 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,316,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,348,000 after buying an additional 10,316,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,614,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,269,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,662,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,392,000 after acquiring an additional 424,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,349,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,690,000 after purchasing an additional 581,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,781.90. The trade was a 6.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $158,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 447,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,004.23. This trade represents a 3.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,166 shares of company stock worth $1,188,739 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGNC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jones Trading dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.71 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 17.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

