Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Waterford Advisors LLC

Waterford Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises about 2.8% of Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Waterford Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $200.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.04. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.32 and a 1-year high of $222.75. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.