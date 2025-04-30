Triumph Capital Management Acquires 187 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $124.75 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $107.43 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1212 per share. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.