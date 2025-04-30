Navigoe LLC Invests $3.25 Million in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 78,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 3.2% of Navigoe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Navigoe LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000.

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

