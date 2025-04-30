Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) is Wick Capital Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Wick Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 420.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,230 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 7.0% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wick Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $41,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $195.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.76. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $222.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.3176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

