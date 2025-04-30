Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Waterford Advisors LLC

Waterford Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Waterford Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of VB opened at $216.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.76. The stock has a market cap of $215.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Joby Aviation Shares Eye Breakout After Transition Flight Win
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- NXP Semiconductors: A Buy-and-Hold Stock in the Buy Zone
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Pegasystems: Mid-Cap GenAI Stock With Big Long-Term Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.