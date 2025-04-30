Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Waterford Advisors LLC

Waterford Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Waterford Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $216.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.76. The stock has a market cap of $215.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.