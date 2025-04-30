Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Announces Earnings Results

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIYGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23, Zacks reports. Hitachi had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $19.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2,735.45 billion.

Shares of HTHIY stock opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.61. The company has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.75. Hitachi has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $29.99.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

