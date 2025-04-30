Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNAGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 million.

NYSE:CBNA opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. Chain Bridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman purchased 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $396,105.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 328,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,540.12. This trade represents a 5.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as a Delaware-chartered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and personal banking, and trust services in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

