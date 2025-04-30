Headland Capital LLC Makes New $15.42 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Headland Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 793,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,000. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.3% of Headland Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCQ opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.