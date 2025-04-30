Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Acquired by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,192,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192,050 shares during the quarter. Altice USA comprises 0.4% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $29,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Price Performance

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.65. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altice USA

Altice USA Profile

(Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.